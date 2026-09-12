Estudiantes superó a Platense en el duelo de coperos

Adolfo Gaich anotó el primero de los goles del "León" en La Plata.
Nota en desarrollo.
-SÍNTESIS-
Estudiantes 2-1 Platense.
Goles:
19’PT: Adolfo Gaich (EST).
24’PT: Guido Mainero (PLA).
46’ST: Guido Carrillo (EST).
Formaciones:
Estudiantes: Fabricio Iacovich; Eric Meza, Santiago Núñez, Valente Pierani, Gastón Benedetti; Gabriel Neves, Jalil Elías; Fabricio Pérez, José Sosa, Edwuin Cetré; Adolfo Gaich.
DT: Alexander Medina.
Platense: Juan Cozzani; Juan Saborido, Víctor Cuesta, Mateo Mendía, Tomás Silva; Iván Gómez, Maximiliano Amarfil; Gastón Togni, Guido Mainero, Franco Zapiola; Gonzalo Lencina.
DT: Martín Palermo.
Cambios:
ET: ingresó Leandro González Pírez por Valente Pierani (PLA).
14’ST: ingresó Joaquín Correa por José Sosa (EST).
14’ST: ingresó Joaquín Tobio Burgos por Fabricio Pérez (EST).
22’ST: ingresó Agustín Lagos por Juan Saborido (PLA).
31’ST: ingresó Juan Gauto por Gastón Togni (PLA).
31’ST: ingresó Bruno Sepúlveda por Gonzalo Lencina (PLA).
35’ST: ingresó Alexis Castro por Jalil Elías (EST).
35’ST: ingresó Guido Carrillo por Edwuin Cetré (EST).
38’ST: ingresó Celías Ingenthron por Tomás Silva (PLA).
38’ST: ingresó Nicolás López por Franco Zapiola (PLA).
Amonestados:
13’PT: Valente Pierani (EST).
15’PT: Iván Gómez (PLA).
4’ST: Maximiliano Amarfil (PLA).
5’ST: José Sosa (EST).
7’ST: Santiago Nüñez (EST).
15’ST: Leandro González Pírez (EST).
28’ST: Agustín Lagos (PLA).
Árbitro: Maximiliano Macheroni. VAR: Héctor Paletta.
Estadio: Jorge Luis Hirschi.