Se conocieron las nominaciones a los Oscars: ¿cuándo se entregan y dónde se transmiten?

El próximo 15 de marzo se entregarán los premios Oscar.
Las nominaciones a los Premios Oscars 2026 finalmente fueron anunciadas, confirmando varias películas favoritas de la temporada y sumando algunas sorpresas por parte de la Academia.
Las películas como Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, Una batalla tras otra y el protagónico de Timothée Chalamet llegaron como candidatas con fuerza, aunque los argentinos esperabamos la llegada de Belén que no se dio.
En paralelo, el público mexicano esperaba con expectativa una nominación para Guillermo del Toro, algo que finalmente tampoco ocurrió.
¿Cuándo se entregan los Oscars 2026?
La 98° edición de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y se transmitirá a partir de las 20 por TNT y HBO Max.
La gala suele durar entre tres horas y media y cuatro horas, con categorías principales, números musicales y discursos de premiados.
La Academia confirmó que Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión por segundo año consecutivo, ya que su conducción en 2025 fue bien recibida y logró mejorar audiencias con un estilo más ágil e irónico.
Según el propio O’Brien, esta edición tendrá “sorpresas sin skits largos”, manteniendo el foco en el cine pero sin perder ritmo.
Los nominados a los Oscars 2026
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas — Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — Sinners
Maquillaje y Peluquería
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Mejor Guion Original
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Cortometraje
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Benicio del Toro — One Battle after Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo — Sinners
Sean Penn — One Battle after Another
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Cast
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Mejor Vestuario
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Mejor Canción Original
Relentless — Dear Me
Golden — KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You — Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi
Train Dreams — Train Dreams
Mejor Documental
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfect in Strangeness
Mejor Película Internacional
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Película Animada
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Mejor Montaje
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Sonido
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Mejor Fotografía
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Roser Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Director
Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Mejor Película
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
