Se conocieron las nominaciones a los Oscars: ¿cuándo se entregan y dónde se transmiten?

Las nominaciones a los Premios Oscars 2026 finalmente fueron anunciadas, confirmando varias películas favoritas de la temporada y sumando algunas sorpresas por parte de la Academia.

Las películas como Golden, KPop Demon Hunters, Una batalla tras otra y el protagónico de Timothée Chalamet llegaron como candidatas con fuerza, aunque los argentinos esperabamos la llegada de Belén que no se dio.

En paralelo, el público mexicano esperaba con expectativa una nominación para Guillermo del Toro, algo que finalmente tampoco ocurrió.

¿Cuándo se entregan los Oscars 2026?

La 98° edición de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 15 de marzo de 2026 en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, y se transmitirá a partir de las 20 por TNT y HBO Max.

La gala suele durar entre tres horas y media y cuatro horas, con categorías principales, números musicales y discursos de premiados.

La Academia confirmó que Conan O’Brien será el anfitrión por segundo año consecutivo, ya que su conducción en 2025 fue bien recibida y logró mejorar audiencias con un estilo más ágil e irónico.

Según el propio O’Brien, esta edición tendrá “sorpresas sin skits largos”, manteniendo el foco en el cine pero sin perder ritmo.

Los nominados a los Oscars 2026

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lileaas — Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Taylor — Sinners

Maquillaje y Peluquería

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Mejor Guion Original

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Cortometraje

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro — One Battle after Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo — Sinners

Sean Penn — One Battle after Another

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Cast

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Mejor Vestuario

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Mejor Canción Original

Relentless — Dear Me

Golden — KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You — Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy — Viva Verdi

Train Dreams — Train Dreams

Mejor Documental

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfect in Strangeness

Mejor Película Internacional

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Mejor Montaje

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Sonido

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Mejor Fotografía

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Mejor Actor

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Roser Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Mejor Película

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Fuente: Noticias Argentinas.