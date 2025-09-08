Los ganadores de los premios MTV VMAs 2025

Este domingo 7 de septiembre, se entregaron los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 para premiar a los artistas y sus videos musicales, en un evento conducido por LL Cool J, en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York. Lady Gaga se llevó la estatuilla de “Artista del Año”.

Los shows de la noche estuvieron a cargo de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone y J Balvin con DJ Snake.

Los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2025

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— ganadora

Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Artista del año

Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — ganadora

Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records

Canción del año

Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records

Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — ganadora

Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Rosé & Bruno Mars Win Song of the Year | 2025 Video Music Awards

Mejor nuevo artista

Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - ganador

Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez - Island

Lola Young - Island

sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — finalista

The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — finalista

Mejor artista pop

Ariana Grande - Republic Records- ganadora

Charli xcx - Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings

Lorde - Republic Records

Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter - Island

Tate McRae - RCA Records

Actuación del año de MTV Push

Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records

Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music

Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.

Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records

Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — ganador

Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment

Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records

Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records

Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island

Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records

Mejor colaboración

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — ganador

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Mejor Pop

Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— ganadora

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor R&B

Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — ganadora

PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound

Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records

SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Hip-Hop

Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — ganador

Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings

Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Alternativa

Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island

Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records

Lola Young - “Messy” - Island

mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records

sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — ganador

The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Latino

Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment

J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records

KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin

Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin - ganadora

Rock

Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records - ganador

Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music

Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records

Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records

twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen

Afrobeat

Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.

Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records

Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93

Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — ganador

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records

K-pop

aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group

JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records

Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC

JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records

LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — ganadora

Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic

ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records

Mejor Country

Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records

Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — ganadora

Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Mejor álbum

Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — ganadora

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records

Mejor video de larga duración

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— ganadora

Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records

Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records

The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Video para el bien

Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— ganador

Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records

Mejor dirección

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records

Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— ganadora

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor dirección de arte

Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— ganadora

Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records

Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Mejor fotografía

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— ganador

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records

Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor edición

Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— ganadora

Mejor coreografía

Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— ganador

FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records

Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records

Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records

Mejores efectos visuales

Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records

Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— ganadora

Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records

The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor grupo

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK— ganador

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida**

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

twenty one pilots

Canción del verano

Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters

Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island

Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island

Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — ganador.

