Los ganadores de los premios MTV VMAs 2025

Lady Gaga se llevó la estatuilla de “Artista del Año”.
Este domingo 7 de septiembre, se entregaron los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 para premiar a los artistas y sus videos musicales, en un evento conducido por LL Cool J, en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York. Lady Gaga se llevó la estatuilla de “Artista del Año”.
Los shows de la noche estuvieron a cargo de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone y J Balvin con DJ Snake.
Los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2025
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— ganadora
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Artista del año
Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — ganadora
Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Canción del año
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — ganadora
Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Rosé & Bruno Mars Win Song of the Year | 2025 Video Music Awards
Mejor nuevo artista
Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - ganador
Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez - Island
Lola Young - Island
sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — finalista
The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — finalista
Mejor artista pop
Ariana Grande - Republic Records- ganadora
Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
Lorde - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Island
Tate McRae - RCA Records
Actuación del año de MTV Push
Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — ganador
Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — ganador
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor Pop
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— ganadora
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor R&B
Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — ganadora
PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Hip-Hop
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — ganador
Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Alternativa
Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — ganador
The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Latino
Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin - ganadora
Rock
Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records - ganador
Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music
Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
Afrobeat
Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — ganador
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
K-pop
aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — ganadora
Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
Mejor Country
Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — ganadora
Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Mejor álbum
Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — ganadora
The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
Mejor video de larga duración
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— ganadora
Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Video para el bien
Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— ganador
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records
Mejor dirección
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— ganadora
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor dirección de arte
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— ganadora
Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Mejor fotografía
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— ganador
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor edición
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— ganadora
Mejor coreografía
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— ganador
FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
Mejores efectos visuales
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— ganadora
Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor grupo
aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK— ganador
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida**
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
KATSEYE
My Chemical Romance
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
The Marías
twenty one pilots
Canción del verano
Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — ganador.
Fuente: Noticias Argentinas.